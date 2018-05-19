Love is in the air! After officially being proclaimed man and wife, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a special smooch for the whole world to see at their royal wedding.

Sealed with a kiss, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their royal marriage official with a precious little peck outside St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Exiting the church, the pair were greeted by thousands of well-wishers lining the street (and the whole world watching from home) as they smiled and waved, clearly beyond thrilled to have finally tied the knot. Before they climbed into their carriage for their wedding procession through town, they pair proved their love with a kiss, which was clearly well received, given the cheers from the crowd. Watch below!

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their first kiss after their wedding on the balcony of Buckingham Palace back in 2011. Back then, the big scandal was that the pair actually kissed twice, which was just so unheard of for royal affairs. Harry’s parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, also famously kissed on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, though they kept it to one quick peck before going back inside the palace. Clearly, the tradition is being kept alive!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave St. George’s Chapel as husband and wife. https://t.co/9c7Q1NnHMS #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nWf2hyLR5Z — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018

While things looked perfect on their wedding day, admittedly, it was a bumpy road to get to their special day. Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Meghan’s father Thomas Markle suffered a severe heart attack. Though initially he thought he would make the ceremony, he underwent surgery on May 16th that prevented him from traveling the long journey from Los Angeles to London. Sadly, it meant that he could not walk his daughter down the aisle at her royal wedding. A shame for sure, but there will be plenty of time to make more memories. These two are settling in for a long and happy life together!