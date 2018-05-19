Carey Mulligan Stuns In Floral Dress Attending Royal Wedding With Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan looked amazing when she stepped out with Marcus Mumford for the royal wedding on May 19 in a gorgeous ankle-length dress with a yellow floral design. See her incredible style here!

English actress and singer Carey Mulligan, 32, showed up to the royal wedding of Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33,on May 19 in a stunning ankle-length dress with a yellow and green floral design and she looked absolutely fabulous! The blonde beauty showed up with husband Marcus Mumford, 31, for the extravagant event and she definitely didn’t disappoint. While escorting Carey, Marcus chose to wear a classic black tuxedo and shades for the morning ceremony and he looked equally as amazing. The Pride & Prejudice star and her hubby were all smiles while making their way inside the church for the big day and rightfully so considering it was one of the biggest social events of the year!

Before going to the royal wedding, Carey and Marcus welcomed their second child back in Aug. 2017 so we’re sure they’ve been quite busy. They’ve both been pretty private about their family and many people because of that, many people didn’t find out about the birth until a month later. It looks like it didn’t take long for Carey to get back in shape and look fabulous and we absolutely love it!

In addition to Carey and Marcus looking better than ever, there were a number of other celebrities that showed up to witness Meghan and Prince Harry’s nuptials and they all dressed to impress. From Elton John sporting signature round pink shades to David and Victoria Beckham looking as lovely as always, it was great to see so many A-listers there to celebrate love! Some of the other celebs at the wedding included Oprah Winfrey, George & Amala Clooney and Serena Williams.

What a fun day full of so many gorgeous people! We were so glad to see Carey and Marcus among them!