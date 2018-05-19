Ariana Grande & Mac Miller: The Truth Behind Their Split & Why Friends ‘Hated’ Their Relationship

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s split came as quite the shock to many but apparently they’ve been struggling for quite some time! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why her friends knew it wasn’t going to last.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller stirred fans into a frenzy when they announced they were splitting after two years together on May 9. And although, TMZ reported the estranged pair will remain “best friends,” we’ve just learned the real reason behind their abrupt breakup. “Ariana and Mac broke up after Coachella weekend, but ultimately they were struggling a long time in their relationship. She was holding him together for two years and everyone around her hated their relationship and knew it wasn’t good for her,” a reliable source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

It’s certainly a shock to hear about Mac and Ariana’s problems as they seemed very much in love! However, they made their split extremely public by unfollowing each other on social media. Interestingly, the drastic move came right after Ariana took to Instagram to gush over her ex-boyfriend. “Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet, Malcolm McCormick,” she wrote. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times, regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” Ariana continued.

Following their split, Mac was arrested after he reportedly crashed his car on May 17, according to TMZ. The “Watching Movies” rapper allegedly tried to flee the seen, but police paid a visit to his home where he confessed to the accident and admitted to driving drunk. Nevertheless, we’re glad to hear he’s okay.