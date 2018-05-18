Santa Fe Shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis: Will He Face The Death Penalty? Lawyer Speaks

Will Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Sante Fe shooter, potentially face the death penalty after killing 10 people? Texas criminal attorney Nicole Deborde EXCLUSIVELY tells HL how the 17-year-old will be prosecuted.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis may be considered an adult at 17 under Texas law, but could he be sentenced to death for the Santa Fe high school shooting that resulted in 10 dead and 10 wounded? Texas criminal attorney and former District Attorney Nicole Deborde EXCLUSIVELY gave us the lowdown on whether or not Pagourtzis, who was charged with capital murder, is eligible for execution. “At 17, he is an adult under Texas law and will be prosecuted for capital murder,” Deborde revealed. “However because of changes in Texas law, at 17, he is too young to be given the death penalty. So although he’s an adult and will be prosecuted as an adult, he is not eligible for execution. He’s also too young to be given life without parole. Even though he’s considered an adult under Texas law because he isn’t yet 18, he can’t be executed and he can’t get life without parole.”

Despite the fact he can’t get life without parole, the chances of Dimitrios ever getting out of prison are slim. “However at his age, he can get a life sentence for every one of those murders,” Deborde added. “They call it a stacked sentence, and it would result in something like 300 years to be served consecutively. The effective result is that he will likely never get out of prison. So, although he can’t technically be sentenced to life without parole, ultimately that will be the net effect of so many deaths.”

Pagourtzis had allegedly opened fire during the first period of classes at Santa Fe high school into an art hall. Although temperatures had been in the 90s, Pagourtzis hid a sawed-off shotgun and a .38 revolver underneath his long, heavy trench coat. Before the attack, Pagourtzis had also placed explosives in and around the school. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this horrifying shooting.