Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, Revealed As Santa Fe School Shooting Suspect: Everything To Know

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been identified as the suspected shooter in the Santa Fe school massacre that left 9 students and 1 teacher dead in Texas. Here’s everything you need to know!



Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, born October 12, 2000, is the suspected shooter in the deadly shooting rampage that took place at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday morning, May 18, law enforcement sources tell CBS News. The shooter, who is currently in police custody, was was reportedly wearing uniform-like attire with Nazi and World War II emblems on it.

Pagourtzis recently posted a photo to his Facebook page, which has since been deleted, wearing a t-shirt that said “Born to Kill. There were also alleged photos of Nazi regalia. He is in the 11th grade at Santa Fe High School, according to his Facebook. Also on that same page, Pagourtzis promoted a YouTube channel under the pseudonym Comma Kazi. The channel features three uploaded videos of various rap songs, with the last update on page occurring in 2013.

An Instagram page allegedly belonging to Pagourtzis has since been deleted. However, on that page were just three photos. — One which showed a handgun and a knife; A second featuring a shooting arcade computer game; Pagourtzis wrote in the bio section, “Numb.” Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church, according to public records.

Damon Rabon, a student at Santa Fe High School was just one classroom away from where the shooting happened in the art hall during first period, he told CBS News. Rabon said the substitute teacher went out and looked and saw the shooter, who he described as a short male wearing a black trench coat carrying a backpack and armed with a sawed-off shotgun. While Rabon did not name the shooter he described him as a quiet and “weird” type of guy who stood out because he wore a trench coat every day.

A shooter, believed to be Pagourtzis, opened fire at the high school, just south of Houston on Friday morning killing as many as 10 people. Police confirmed they’ve already found explosives inside and near Santa Fe High School. However, there is still an active search for explosives going on inside the school, a federal law enforcement source told the site. Authorities are reportedly searching a mobile home in the 19000 block of Highway 6, where records show the teen lived in Santa Fe, Texas. A school resource officer was shot and injured in the shooting, CBS News reports. Another law enforcement officer was also reported injured but was not shot.

This story is still developing…