Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Baby True Doesn’t Have A Middle Name — But She May Still Add One

True Thompson doesn’t actually have a middle name, but that might change very soon! In a blog post, Khloe Kardashian talked about why she hasn’t made a decision yet!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, just made it clear to all the readers of her blog, KhloeWithAK.com, that her baby True Thompson currently doesn’t have a middle name, but for a very good reason. “True doesn’t have a middle name — for now,” Khloe revealed. Apparently, deciding on “True” was already a challenge. Khloe added, “It was enough pressure to pick a first name!”

However, Khloe will be adding a middle name in due time, once she figures out the best name for True. “I have a couple of names in mind,” Khloe went on to write. “I’m just not completely sure about it yet. I plan to take my time and decide if I’ll give her one at all. I can add it at any time and it’s easy to get on the birth certificate.” It goes without saying that we’ll definitely keep you posted once Khloe settles on a second name for her baby.

Recently, Khloe took to her Instagram stories to post a message that seems to be directly aimed at Tristan Thompson and his cheating scandal. The new mom wrote, “Communicate. Even when its uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal is simply getting everything out.” So far, Khloe seems to be taking the high road and has completely forgiven Tristan. Recently, Khloe tweeted, “You will never ever regret being kind to someone.” In response, one fan tweeted back, “Unless they’re ungrateful for it.” Khloe responded by tweeting, “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.” While her messages have been pretty cryptic, time will tell whether Khloe will publicly comment on Tristan’s cheating scandal.