Tiny’s ‘Having Nightmares’ After T.I.’s Arrest: Losing Him To Another Woman No Longer A Fear

T.I.’s May 16 arrest for simple assault has his wife Tiny extremely shaken up. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she feels ‘triggered’ and worries it may happen again!

Things took a dark turn on Wednesday when rapper T.I. was arrested and allegedly booked for assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness after arguing with a security guard at the gate of his Atlanta mansion, according to TMZ. And although T.I. has since been released, the whole situation is driving his wife Tiny bananas. “Tiny was so triggered by T.I.’s arrest, she’s been having nightmares ever since it happened. She’s trying her best to control her worries, but she’s terrified something like this could happen again with a much worse outcome,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Aw!

“Tiny’s biggest fear used to be losing T.I. to another woman, but now her biggest fear is that she’ll lose him to the system,” our source continued. As many of you may know, T.I. spent time in prison back in 2009 and again in 2011 for drug charges, so you can understand why his latest arrest would worry her. “Seeing him get arrested for no good reason right inside their own gated community was a harsh reminder of how unsafe it is out there for him,” our source added.

“She’s doing her best to put her faith in God and trust that Tip will be protected, but it’s very hard. Especially when she sees videos of police brutality and injustice day after day,” the insider continued. Nevertheless, we’re glad to know T.I. is back with his family and we wish him the best during this difficult time. “Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community– where his wife ‘Tiny’ and his family reside,” T.I.’s attorney Steve Sadow released in a statement given to HL.