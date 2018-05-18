Santa Fe High School: 9 People Killed & Shooting Suspect Is In Custody

At least 9 people are dead, mostly students, and other are in critical condition after an alleged student opened fire in a classroom at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

Update: 11:53 AM ET: Some truly horrifying details are coming to light. Witnesses, according to the Daily Mail, claim that the unnamed gunman burst through the door of a first-period art class, yelled “Surprise!” and begun firing. If that wasn’t enough to make someone’s blood run cold, this is the third school shooting in the past seven days, and the 22 nd shooting since the beginning of the year.

Update 11:32 AM ET: Nine people were killed in the shooting, CNN affiliates are now reporting. This number was first reported by KHOU 11. The majority of fatalities are students, and an officer was shot and wounded after the shooter opened fire inside the Santa Fe High School. The number of people injured remains unknown at the time. One suspect in custody appears to be a male student. They’ve detailed another “person of interest,” who is also a student.

Update: The authorities have apprehended a suspect, according to Cris Richardson, the assistant principal at the Texas Santa Fe High School, per CNN. The assistant principal told reporters that assembled near the school that there was an active shooting, but “that person has been arrested and is secured.”

Original: Witnesses at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, say that a shooting took place inside an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 AM local time, according to ABC 13. Santa Fe Police, the Galveston Country Sheriff’s Office and ATF agents have all rushed to the school, while students evacuated the campus. While the details of this story are still developing, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK that a gunman walked in and began firing what looked like a shotgun. This report remains unconfirmed.

“We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS,” the Dickinson Independent School District’s official account tweeted. “Doors are locked & personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode.”

“We were all standing (outside), but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots,” Angelica Martinez, a 14-year-old student, told CNN, describing the ordeal like a fire drill. “I didn’t see anybody shooting, but like (the gunshots) were kind of spaced.” The young girl added that she heard about four shots.

Santa Fe High School student tells CNN shooting happened after what seemed like a fire drill: "It was just a normal like class day…. then we all start hearing gunshots. And then everybody starts running." pic.twitter.com/wRNbUryZPR — Brian Ries (@moneyries) May 18, 2018

"I called my Mom … I was having an asthma attack. I just wanted to be safe": Texas shooting witnesses describe what they saw at Santa Fe High School https://t.co/umNHARRvS3 https://t.co/ZpiOjhIaqq — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe, Texas is a city of about 13,000 people and is found roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston and 20 miles northwest of Galveston. The high school has about 1,400 students. Sadly, the shooting immediately invokes thoughts of the deadly massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The deadly Feb. 14, 2018 attack left 17 dead, sparking the survivors to start the #NeverAgain movement.

We’ll update this post with more details as they are made available.