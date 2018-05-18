Gallery
Hollywood Life

Prince Harry’s Hunkiest Moments Of All-Time: See His Sexy Photos

Rex/Shutterstock
Prince Harry Prince Harry presents Army Air Corps Pilots' Wings, Museum Of Army Flying, Middle Wallop, Hampshire, UK - 16 Mar 2018 Prince Harry will return to the Army Aviation Centre where he undertook advanced helicopter training to present the latest graduates with their Wings. His Royal Highness will present 12 pilots from Course 17/02 of the Army Air Corps with their Wings at a ceremony in the Museum of Army Flying. He will then move outside for a photograph in front of an Apache helicopter with the graduates. Prince Harry was a graduate in the same ceremony in 2010 when the Prince of Wales, the Army Air Corps Colonel in Chief, was the Presenting Officer. This will be the final Wings Parade to be held at Middle Wallop, before the ceremony transfers to the Defence Helicopter Flying School at Shawbury as part of the expanded new tri-service helicopter training operation. The Wings Parade takes place after each student completes the operational training phase, and as graduates they are presented with the insignia distinguishing them as qualified Army Pilots.
Prince Harry UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games, Bath University, UK - 06 Apr 2018 Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Meghan Markle attended the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village. The Invictus Games is the only international sport event for wounded, injured and sick (WIS) servicemen and women, both serving and veteran. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country. Sydney is the fourth city to host the Invictus Games, after London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, and Toronto in 2017. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports
Prince Harry Prince William and Prince Harry open the Greenhouse Sports Centre, London, UK - 26 Apr 2018 Prince William and Prince Harry officially open the Greenhouse Centre, which will provide sport, coaching and social facilities for young people in the surrounding community, London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stephen Lawrence Memorial, St Martin in the Fields, London, UK - 23 Apr 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Sports Editor

Take one last, lingering look at this royal hunk, because Prince Harry is going off the market! Before he says ‘I Do’ to Meghan Markle, gaze upon the gorgeous British royal and some of his sexiest moments!

Meghan Markle, 36, scored herself a two-for-one deal! Not only is she marrying a prince, but her fiancé, Prince Harry, 33, is also a total snack. The ginger darling of the British Crown has been making his royal subjects and fans everywhere swoon for years. The son of Prince Charles, 69, and Princess Diana has grown up to be quite the handsome man, and many eligible bachelorettes will be weeping in jealousy when he becomes Megan’s man “till death due they part.”

Like any member of the British royal family, Harry is rarely seen without a suit, but there’s just something about how dashing he looks when he dresses so formally. He certainly turned some heads when he dressed in a three-piece suit for Pippa Middleton’s wedding, but when he ditches the vest and tie for something more business casual? Look out.

Even when he’s business casual, Harry’s a handsome bloke. Remember when he and Meghan were twinning at the Invictus Games in April? The engaged lovers were mirror images of each other and Harry cut a sharp profile in his polo shirt. Granted, Meghan won the “Who Wore It Best” contest, proving that Harry looks better without a shirt. He left millions feeling hot and bothered in 2008 when he flaunted his impressive abs when vacationing in Mauritius in 2008.

For those who love a man in uniform, there’s also military Harry. While military service is not required for members of the British family, Harry decided to enlist, joining the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2005, per Esquire. He completed his training as an Apache helicopter pilot in 2012 and even served in Afghanistan. He safely completed his service in 2015 and has remained dedicated to taking care of his fellow veterans. Charity towards others? That’s super sexy.

With a gorgeous soul and a body to match, no wonder Meghan was quick to say “yes” when Harry proposed. “She didn’t even let me finish,” he told the BBC, per Time. “She said, ‘Can I say yes? Can I say yes?’ And then was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, can I give you the ring? She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring.’ So no it was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch her by surprise as well.” Here’s hoping their marriage has many more lovely surprises like that in the years to come.