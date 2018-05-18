Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle At Royal Wedding After Her Dad Bows Out

Prince Charles is officially the best future father-in-law ever. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced one day before the Royal Wedding that Harry’s dad (and the future king) will be walking Meghan down the aisle!

Prince Charles, 69, for the win! Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, released a statement on May 18 to reveal who will be walking Meghan down the aisle at their May 19 nuptials. Prince Charles is stepping up at the last minute to help Meghan and Harry out on their special day. Prince Charles is not only Prince Harry and Prince William’s dad, he’s son of Queen Elizabeth II, 92, and the heir apparent to the throne!

“Ms. Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to bale to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way,” the official statement reads. How sweet!

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, is unable to attend the Royal Wedding after suffering a heart attack. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan said in a statement. Thomas is also reportedly bowing out of the biggest event of the year because he doesn’t want to embarrass his daughter, according to TMZ. Thomas has sparked major backlash after making a deal with a photo agency to take photos of him getting ready for the wedding. He claims he only took the deal to help his image since the paparazzi has taken unflattering photos of him in the past.

This won’t be the first time Prince Charles has stepped up at a wedding. He walked Alexandra Knatchbull, a goddaughter of the late Princess Diana, down the aisle when she wed Thomas Hooper in 2016. We’re so glad Prince Charles is doing this for Meghan. Her family drama leading up to the wedding has been intense, to say the least, but Harry’s family is making sure her big day is absolutely perfect.