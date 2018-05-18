Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Husband Patrick J. Adams Tells Her To ‘Love Deeply’ Ahead Of Wedding

Meghan Markle’s TV husband will be there in person as she marries Prince Harry. We’ve got Patrick J. Adams’ heartfelt message to his ‘Suits’ wife to ‘love deeply’ on the eve of her wedding.

The only other man to get to make out with Meghan Markle over the time she was dating Prince Harry was her TV love Patrick J. Adams on USA’s legal drama Suits. Now her fictional husband will watch her get a real life one when she marries the 33-year-old prince on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Patrick wrote a heartfelt tweet from London, thinking about what an incredible life his now former co-star has ahead of her and how surreal it is that she’s going to become a member of the British royal family! He’s so happy that he’s going to be there in person to witness her joy.

“Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. # RoyalWedding,” he tweeted on May 18 on the eve of Meghan’s ceremony. AWWW!!! How sweet is that? Meghan already loves Harry deeply and she definitely will live well.

Meghan’s character of Rachel Zane finally married Patrick’s Michael Ross as the show’s season 7 ended, and both were written off the program as moving away from New York to Seattle. But it was really done so Meghan could leave acting to to be with her sweetheart Harry in England. While the 36-year-old is estranged from her real life brother and sister, her TV family was an incredibly close one for over seven years together and nearly all of the stars of Suits will be there in the chapel to watch Meghan marry Harry.

Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 18, 2018

Patrick invited Meghan to his own wedding to Pretty Little Liars star Troiann Bellesario, which went down on Dec. 10, 2016 but she had to pass as she was already getting hounded by the paparazzi. Just two months prior, Harry made the unusual step of writing a letter to the public confirming that she was his girlfriend, telling off the British tabloids and saying he wished he could do more to protect her from internet trolls. While Meghan wasn’t able to make it to Patrick’s boho themed California nuptials, he’ll be present for the wedding of the decade when she becomes a royal bride!