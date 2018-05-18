Mt. Zion Shooting: 1 Woman Dead, More Shot Near High School After Graduation

It happened again. A second shooting has occurred today at a graduation ceremony in Georgia. Here’s all the details on this developing story…

Multiple people were shot following a graduation ceremony in Clayton County, Georgia, according to ABC Action News. The shooting reportedly took place in a parking lot of the Clayton County Performing Arts Center after the graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center. Law enforcement officials says an argument escalated, leading to 2 individuals getting shot, including a woman who ultimately died of her wounds. The other victim one was reportedly shot in the leg. It’s also been reported that a pregnant woman was trampled amid the chaos.

The 2 reported victims have been taken to separate hospitals. One was taken to Atlanta Medical Center while the other was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital. “One woman dead, another shot, pregnant woman trampled in a parking lot of Mount Zion High School, across the street from a graduation ceremony,” Jaclyn Schultz of Fox 5 in Atlanta tweeted.

One woman dead, another shot, pregnant woman trampled in a parking lot of Mount Zion High School, across the street from a graduation ceremony. Stay with @FOX5Atlanta for more details pic.twitter.com/wn0JjolMxn — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) May 19, 2018

The Clayton County Police Department has been asked to conduct the investigation into the shooting at Mt. Zion but ALL media inquiries will be handled by the Chief of the Clayton County School Police Department. — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) May 19, 2018

“It was at the conclusion of the graduation itself and we had parties who were leaving and they came over to the overflow parking lot, which is here at Mt. Zion High School,” a rep for the police department shared. “Again, it was reported that an argument broke out, which led to 2 individuals being shot.” When asked about the shooter, he answered, “Well, we don’t know very much again. We’re still working the investigation so I personally cannot tell you very much at this time.”