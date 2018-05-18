Meghan Markle’s Best Hair Makeovers Of All-Time — See Pics

Get ready, the Royal Wedding is tomorrow! We can’t wait to see what hairstyle Meghan Markle rocks on her big day. In preparation for it, we’re taking a look back at all of her hottest styles!

The day is almost here! The Royal Wedding is tomorrow, May 19, and we’re so excited! We’re sure bride-to-be Meghan Markle, 36, is going to look simply amazing on her big day with her dress, makeup, and all! We figured now would be the perfect time to take a look back at her best hair makeovers of all time — so let’s get to it!

Though subtle, Meghan has actually changed up her hair quite a bit over the years. When she first joined the cast of Suits, Meghan stunned with dark brown hair with caramel highlights. Her hair had a voluminous layered cut, and was parted down the middle. This warm color really made her skin look tan and complimented her eyes beautifully! When Meghan met fiance Prince Harry in 2016, she traded her brown hair for dark black hair. She switched up her part for a side part, which looked super classy. Meghan often paired her dark hair with dark makeup to match — we love it!

During 2017 and the beginning of this year, Meghan has switched her part back to the center. Her hair is still the dark black color, and falls in the middle of her back. Meghan usually wears her hair wavy, and still has the voluminous layered cut which gives her hair incredible body and texture. For a brief moment in 2017 Meghan cut her hair to a little below her shoulders. We loved this fun and flirty look! We can’t wait to see how Meghan wears her hair tomorrow. We’re sure the dark cut will make her beautiful white dress pop!

To see more pics of Meghan Markle’s hair transformations, click through our gallery above!