Kylie Jenner Rivals Big Sis Kim Kardashian With Post-Baby Booty: See Wild New Pic

Kylie Jenner is giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money! The 20-year-old flaunted her cheeky booty at the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop in San Francisco. See the sexy pics here!

Who said tracksuits aren’t sexy? Kylie Jenner, 20, proved that a hoodie and leggings are all you need to put your best butt forward. The lip-kit mogul rocked a bedazzled light grey set with white sneakers, and her post-baby booty was poppin’ in the sweatpants. She wore the casual outfit for her flight to San Francisco, where her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics opened a pop-up shop on Friday, May 18. In one photo shared to Instagram, Kylie can be seen boarding her private jet. Later, the reality star later posed next to a massive wall of color-coordinated products while sticking her leg out to give her backside a greater lift.

Kim Kardashian, 37, should watch out for her little sis! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the peach emoji go hand-in-hand, but since Kylie became a mom, she’s been killin’ it even more than normal. That’s really no surprise, since all of the KarJenner sisters (besides Kendall Jenner, who’s the only one without children) are total MILFs – and they know it.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, have even been competitive with each other over who’s the sexier mama. Now that Kylie and Khloe Kardashian, 33, both have daughters, there’s even more friendly competition going on. “Kourtney and Kim are very competitive with each other, especially when it comes to who has the hottest mom body,” a source tells HollywoodLife. “Kourtney thinks she is the best-looking mom while Kim works hard to be the sexiest one in the family.”

The cosmetics mogul and the Revenge Body host are now getting in on the action. “From diets to exercise, the pair of moms compare notes, bikini pics and Instagram likes in a fun, lighthearted but also very real rivalry which gets heated at times,” the insider added. “Now that Kylie and Khloe are moms too, they are also getting in on the act for the cutthroat title of hottest Kardashian MILF.”