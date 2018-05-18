Kristen Stewart At Cannes: Bares Abs In Sexy Androgynous Suit — Love Or Loathe? Pics

Kristen Stewart can pretty much pull off any look, including a menswear-inspired tuxedo and FLATS in Cannes! See her full look below.

Kristen Stewart is a style rule-breaker! She showed up to the Knife and Heart premiere at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in her most unexpected look yet. She wore a black tuxedo jacket that was knee length over a white button down shirt paired with black sequin pants. The look was by CHANEL and she made it sexy by baring her abs, unbuttoning her shirt to reveal her stomach!

It’s a unspoken rule at Cannes that flats are not allowed, but Kristen doesn’t care! She wore flat loafers by Sarah Flint. The other day, on May 14, she literally just took off her sky-high Christian Louboutin shoes and walked up the stairs of the red carpet barefoot! It caused quite the stir! She wore a very opposite outfit on the first day of the festival — it was also by CHANEL, but it was feminine and classic. She wore a light blue, tweed suit on May 8, paired with a white tank top and white strappy heels. It was very sweet and proper! At the amfAR Gala on May 17, she wore a black and white striped midi dress by CHANEL.

Along with her tuxedo-inspired outfit, she rocked super dark eye makeup that was very edgy, along with a wet mohawk in her hair, that was styled in a twist on her forehead. See more of the best dressed stars from the Cannes Film Festival in the gallery attached above!