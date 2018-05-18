Justin Bieber Shows Off His Shirtless Body & Calls It ‘A Lifestyle’ — Seeking New Love After Selena Split?

Justin Bieber is trying to break the internet! The singer took to Instagram to show off his rock hard abs, and it’s clear he’s got a post-breakup glow! Check out the selfie here!

Selena Gomez who? The single life looks REALLY good on Justin Bieber. The “What Do You Mean” singer proved he’s doing just fine following his split with Selena by posting a shirtless mirror selfie on May 18. In the pic, Justin can be seeing wearing nothing but maroon gym shorts with the caption, “It’s a lifestyle” written over the post. What a tease! It appears those soul cycle classes and days in the gym are paying off. Can we say goals? I guess it’s his way of coping with the breakup. And, speaking of their breakup, Selena is officially ready to close the door on the idea of them ever being together again.

“Selena knows that ending their relationship is for the best, and that to do so they have to cut off contact. It’s like ripping off a band aid– you have to go through the pain at first in one go, then it’s okay,” a source close to Selena explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. As much as we hate to admit it, we do think it’s time for the infamous pair to move on. However, Justin is in no rush to settle down despite going on several dates with model Baskin Champion.

“There are plenty of gorgeous girls that would love a chance to date Justin but he’s simply not ready to get serious with anyone,” a source explained to HL. “Apparently he’s vowed to stay single for the summer. Who knows if he’ll be able to stick to it but right now that’s the plan. He’s definitely not desperate to fall in love again,” the source continued. Well, we can certainly understand! Take a look at his hot selfie above!