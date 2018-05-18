Muy caliente! Jennifer Lopez has added a sexy striptease routine to her Las Vegas act, ending up in a racy string bodice and suspenders. We’ve got the super hot pics.

Could Jennifer Lopez get any hotter? The answer is yes as the 48-year-old sizzles in a new striptease routine for her All I Have Las Vegas residency. JLO steamed up Planet Hollywood as she performed her song “Girls” while appearing in a red robe and in a burlesque routine starts to peel off clothes until she’s down to the bare minimum of a string bodice and lacy thong! Her body is divine and she manages to pull of some NSFW dance moves, writhing around on a giant purple sofa while spreading her legs wide and kicking them up in the air. She even seductively rubs her hands up and down her amazing figure in what has got to be her hottest routine of her career. CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO OF HER ROUTINE.

How Jennifer doesn’t fall out of her costume or have a wardrobe malfunction is a small miracle as her outfit consists of a tiny black bra where little straps go down her toned torso to a black thong bottom. She initially was covered up just a bit more in a corset top that featured black sequins and nude cutout panels. That alone was sexy enough until she peeled it off to reveal what was underneath! JLO has had some pretty skimpy performing costumes during the last two years of shows, and this is the hottest one yet.

It’s impossible to fathom that JLO turns 49 in July of this year, as her body is tighter than that of women 30 years younger than her. It’s like there’s some Benjamin Button effect going on where she ages in reverse. No other performer today with the possible exception of Britney Spears can perform in costumes that tiny and still look so tight. If you want to catch Jennifer up close and personal, get your tickets to her Vegas residency soon because she’s closing up shop in September. Getting a strip tease from JLO in the flesh is a once in a lifetime opportunity that boyfriend Alex Rodriguez will only get once she’s done with her sizzling shows.