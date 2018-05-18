Blac Chyna Posts She’s Single In Sexy Lingerie Selfie — But Then Deletes It: What’s Going On?

Blac Chyna is toying with us! She posted and then deleted a sexy mirror selfie, dressed in lingerie with the caption, ‘single’! So, what’s the deal? — Here’s what we know and check out the sultry snap!

Well well well — Blac Chyna, 29, left us with a major cliffhanger after she posted and then deleted a sexy selfie of herself, revealing that she’s back on the market! “Single,” she supposedly captioned a mirror selfie while dressed in lingerie And, lucky for you guys, the snap was caught before she hit “delete.” Check it out below!

So, what gives? Is Blac Chyna single? — That is the question! The model was clearly trying to make a point with her sexy photo and extremely candid caption. While she hasn’t confirmed a breakup with her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay he sure did, according to Instagram. During a recent Instagram Live session by Zoey Dollaz, Almighty Jay was spotted in the comments giving a harsh update about his relationship with Chyna. “I cut her off bro,” the rapper wrote in the chat. “I’m a free man.” Jay didn’t mention Chyna’s name in the comments, so it was unclear if he was talking about his lady love. But, you guys can think what you want.

Chyna and Jay went public with their romance when they were photographed holding hands while out in Studio City, California on February 28. Fans already knew something sweet was brewing between the two after rumors swirled that they were getting serious after a bowling date just two days prior. Meanwhile, TMZ caught up with the pair around the same time, and asked point blank what the deal was. “Yeah. We’re, like, dating,” Chyna said as she and her man exited a lavish car.

Chyna’s cryptic post seems to hint that there’s trouble in paradise as far as her love life is concerned. Her post is quite surprising seeing as she and Jay were just at the center of engagement AND baby rumors. So, we’ll have to see what happens with this one. And, you know Chyna’s not one to stay quiet on the gram!

The breakup speculation comes as Chyna is mourning the death of her former assistant Lorena “Patty” Hernandez, who passed away on May 17. Hernandez was she was taken off life support by her family following a third brain bleed that left her brain dead on May 14. She suffered a stroke in July 2017 that, followed by a devastating second brain bleed in December of that year. Subsequently she collapsed after suffering a seizure at Chy’s Lashed nail salon back in January and was been hospitalized ever since. Our thoughts are with Hernandez and her family during this difficult time.