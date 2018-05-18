Dimitrios Pagourtzis: Mugshot Of Suspected Santa Fe High School Shooter Revealed — See Pic

The mugshot of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the alleged shooter in the attack on Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead & 10 wounded, has been released.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis‘ mugshot has been released by law enforcement officials just hours after the suspected shooter allegedly killed nine students and one teacher in a deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School in Texas on the morning of May 18. In addition to responding to the violent attack and placing Pagourtzis in custody, authorities also found explosives inside and near the high school, including a CO2 device and a Molotov cocktail.

The 17-year-old gunman allegedly went into the school’s art hall during first period where he opened fire. According to a student eyewitness Damon Rabon who was just one classroom away from the attack, Pagourtzis, an 11th grade student at the high school, was dressed in a black trench coat and wielding a sawed-off shotgun before he allegedly opened fire. Check out Pagourtzis’ full mugshot below.

Pagourtzis hid firearms underneath his trench coat, according to law enforcement officials. Despite it being over 90 degrees outside, the alleged shooter stowed away the sawed-off shotgun and his second weapon, a .38 revolver, under his long coat. Both weapons were legally owned by his father, however it is unclear if his father was aware that Pagourtzis was in possession of them at the time of the shooting.

Before the attack, Pagourtzis was on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team as a defensive tackle, and participated on the dance squad of a local Greek Orthodox church. On social media accounts, which have since been deleted, Pagourtzis posted photos of firearms, a knife and a custom-made T-shirt with the words “Born to Kill” written on it. In addition, he also shared a pic of a coat with the Nazi insignia.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this tragic shooting. More details to come…