Cuba Plane Crash: Multiple Casualties Reported As Aircraft Goes Down During Takeoff

A plane taking off from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport crashed with 104 people on board. Find out about the tragedy that resulted in a terrifying fireball here.

This is just horrifying. A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 was in the middle of takeoff at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana when it suddenly crashed in a nearby neighborhood around 12:08 pm, according to Cuban state run television. As a result, the plane, which was rented by the airline and heading to the Cuban city of Holguin, erupted into a huge fireball resulting in an enormous smoke plume. The scary explosion also happened close to a nearby high school, which was nearby the airport.

While the exact number of deaths is still unclear, multiple casualties have been reported. Cubana de Aviacion, the country’s national carrier, has been grounding many of its older planes in the last few months due to safety concerns. Check out video of the smoke cloud below.

.@CNN has obtained video that appears to show smoke rising from the plane crash site, near José Martí International Airport in Havana Cuba. pic.twitter.com/oObs4WKvXU — Paul P. Murphy (@murphy_paulp) May 18, 2018

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this horrific tragedy. More details to come…