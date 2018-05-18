Mindy Kaling & More Stars React To Deadly Shooting At Santa Fe High School: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Thoughts and prayers may not be enough, but a ton of celebrities are sending their condolences to the students and families affected by the Santa Fe school shooting on May 18. Read their tweets here!

It feels like we’ve taken five steps forward, and 10 steps back. Just when America was making steps to recover from the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, the country was hit again by another devastating school shooting that left at least 10 dead at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday. “Heartbroken by the news from #SantaFe Texas. #EnoughIsEnough,” Mindy Kaling tweeted in response to the tragic reports. “Sending all of my love to the students and families in Santa Fe, Texas. We can do better than this. We must do better than this,” Ellen DeGeneres said.

Some celebrities even took to social media to demand gun law changes. “More dead children. WE CAN’T CONTINUE THIS MADNESS! WE ARE DONE! We’re done with your– “the @NRA didn’t pull the trigger”– spin. We are done with your pity, thoughts and prayers. You flooded America with guns. The gun lobby and gun manufacturers value profit over lives,” Alyssa Milano tweeted. So sad! The shooting took place inside an art class on the school’s campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m., according to ABC 13. In addition to the shooting, explosive devices were found in the school and around the campus.

Sending all of my love to the students and families in Santa Fe, Texas. We can do better than this. We must do better than this. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 18, 2018

The shooter has since been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis who is being charged with Capital Murder and Aggravate Assault of a Peace Officer, according to Fox 5 News. “Prayers to the kids and families affected by today’s tragedy. We need to do better by our children. #BiggerThanBasketball,” Houston Rockets player Chris Paul tweeted. When will this end?