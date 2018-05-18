Best Royal Wedding Gowns Of All Time — See Every Gorgeous Dress Before Meghan & Harry’s Big Day

A wedding dress is probably the most meaningful item of clothing you’ll ever wear, and before we see Meghan Markle’s gorgeous gown, let’s take a look back at the best royal wedding dresses of all time!

It’s the wedding of year, and all eyes will be on Meghan Markle‘s gown as she marries Prince Harry on May 19! Before the momentous occasion, we’re looking back at all of the royal wedding dresses of the past, including Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, and Grace Kelly!

Kate was a vision on April 29, 2011 when she got married in an long-sleeved lace dress designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. It was truly one of the most beautiful dresses of all time! Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton also wore white lace when she got married in 2017, but her dress had a high neckline and cap sleeves, and showed off her toned arms.

Princess Diana’s dress was all about the drama in 1981 — it was very voluminous, and that was trendy at the time. The world watched as American actress Grace Kelly, a commoner like Meghan, married Prince Rainier Of Monaco in 1956. She looked fantastic. Click through the gallery to see 18 gorgeous royal wedding gowns, spanning from 2017 all the way back to 1863!

For their official engagement portraits, Meghan wore a $75,000 Ralph & Russo ball gown with a sheer top and tulle skirt. We can’t wait to see what she wears on the big day!