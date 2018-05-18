NYC Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg Dissed By Fellow Attorneys After Racist Rant Caught On Video

Aaron Schlossberg, the lawyer caught on camera berating people for speaking Spanish in an NYC sandwich shop, is facing ridicule from his fellow attorneys. Poetic justice?

The lawyer filmed screaming at a Midtown Manhattan eatery at staff and customers speaking Spanish has now become a pariah in his industry. Aaron Schlossberg, 44, reportedly got an ice cold reception when he showed up to a Queens court on May 17, according to lawyers who spoke to The New York Post. Clearly, everyone has seen the vile video, in which Schlossberg threatened to call ICE on the Spanish speakers, for no other reason that they were speaking a foreign language in “his country.”

“I noticed him because of that clip online,” one attorney at the Supreme Court in Long Island City said of Schlossberg. “I was taken aback that he would have the balls to come to court in front of all of his colleagues after his crazy outburst.” Another lawyer told the outlet, “Why would [Schlossberg] do that? His reputation will be shot. What a dope!”

That lawyer is right about Schlossberg’s reputation. After the video made the rounds on social media, he was roundly ridiculed for the horrific rant. Schlossberg was at court to represent the Queens medical center Aimes Enterprises Inc. The company’s chief, Tom Major, later told The Post that he hadn’t seen the video of his attorney’s rant. “This is the first time I’m aware of something like this,” he said.

The guy in this video name is Aaron M. Schlossberg, he is an Attorney from Manhattan. Let's make sure his current and future clients see how he behaves outside of the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/Z2mQTKWuWU — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) May 16, 2018

Schlossberg’s outburst hasn’t just affected his colleagues’ opinion of him; it’s affecting his livelihood. The lawyer was kicked out of the Manhattan building where he had his workspace! “We have terminated his services agreement with us,” Hayim Grant, the president of Corporate Suites, which operates the business center, said. Grant was “completely shocked” by the clip. “His actions are just not consistent with our community and rules and regulations … It’s totally contrary to everything we believe in as a company and personally.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. have also filed a complaint against him to the New York State Unified Court System’s Departmental Disciplinary Committee, asking the panel to investigate Schlossberg and potentially revoke his license to practice law, which he received in 2003.

“I stand with Congressman Espaillat in calling for the disciplinary committee of the New York State Unified Court System to examine the attorney identified as Aaron Schlossberg’s reprehensible behavior and review his law license for possible revocation,” said Diaz Jr. If the complaint has merit, the court system will “sanction, censure, suspend or recommend disbarment.”