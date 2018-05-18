’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Preview: Chantel Fears Pedro Only Wants To Marry Her For A Green Card

Chantel is growing more suspicious of her fiance, Pedro, as he continues to send money back to his family in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Watch now!

Pedro, 27, may not get his happily ever after with Chantel, 26, if he keeps this up. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the May 20 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Pedro can’t get off the phone with his mom. Pedro talks to his mom about sending his TV to her in the Dominican Republic, which will cost him about $1,200. That’s steep! Even though Pedro is doing everything he can, his family is complaining that he’s never going to send the TV!

His mom says to just send the money so she can buy a television. This is all going on while Chantel watches. “I feel like I am second in Pedro’s life,” she says in the clip. “He’s just willing to give them whatever they want to be comfortable and my parents suspect that Pedro’s family wanted him to marry me for a green card. I don’t know if I totally agree with my parents, but at the same time, he does send a lot of money back.”

In the episode, Chantel and Pedro work hard to try and bring their families together, but they end up just creating more tension. Chantel’s family decides to hire a private investigator to find out if Pedro is hiding any big secrets. The season 3 premiere of TLC’s hit spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will air May 20. The show will follow 6 couples over the course of 9 two-hour episodes. The season will end with a two-part tell all where the couples will shed light on everything that went down. In addition to Happily Ever After?, TLC greenlit all-new seasons of 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiance: What Now?