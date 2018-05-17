Britton Buchanan: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Finalist On ‘The Voice’

Britton Buchanan is the only male finalist on ‘The Voice’ this season. Before the epic finale, here’s what you need to know about the 18-year-old singer on Team Alicia!

1. Britton’s only a senior in high school! The 18-year-old is currently finishing up his senior year at Lee County High School in Sanford, North Carolina. He started playing guitar when he was 8 years old and started singing in public at 12. His mom knew that Britton wasn’t going to be an athlete when he’d rather pick flowers in the outfield than play the game, according to his Voice bio. Before The Voice, Britton had performed the national anthem at a Durham Bulls game twice.

2. He joined a classic rock band when he was just 13! Britton grew up listening to ’70s and ’80s rock and folk music. He joined a classic rock cover band at just 13 years old. His experience with the band has helped prepare him for The Voice. He could win the whole thing!

3. He’s already worked with a famous music engineer. Britton won a songwriting contestant that allowed him to record with engineer John Davenport, who worked on Bruce Springsteen’s album Born in the U.S.A.

4. He was the first contestant to be blocked! Blake Shelton used his one block — a new feature this season — so Adam Levine wouldn’t be able to get Britton on his team. After his blind audition, Britton chose Alicia Keys as his coach. Yes, Britton is that good!

5. He’s dating a fellow Voice contestant! Britton and Livia Faith met during the blind auditions and started dating. She got booted in the Battle Rounds, but their relationship is still going strong! “We met each other in September, a long time ago,” Britton told Parade. “I said it’s a long time, but it doesn’t feel like a long time. It doesn’t. When you think about that, we’ve been doing this show half a year, we’ve all known each other and lived with each other on and off for half a year. It’s been crazy, but yeah, she’s amazing. I think she may be coming out next week to see me. We get a couple of comp tickets, so she’ll be flying out.”