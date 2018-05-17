‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: Vinny’s Flirtation In The Club Leaves His Relationship In Jeopardy

Vinny’s girlfriend puts him in the dog house after he has a wild night out on the May 17 episode of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation.’ Plus, will Pauly ever find his ‘perfect woman’ in Miami? Here’s our recap!

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation kicks off with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro getting emotional over the state of his relationship with Jen Harley and the fact that he has a baby on the way. However, after some pushing from Jenni “JWoww” Farley, he comes to the realization that he does love Jen and sees a future with her. The tears don’t last long, and the roommates quickly recuperate for a night out at the strip club. While JWoww makes it her mission to dance with as many strippers as possible, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has her eye on something else — there’s money ALL over the place!

Snooki starts collecting the dollar bills off the floor, even after JWoww warns her it’s not a good idea. Eventually, one of the strippers catches her, and luckily, the situation is resolved without a fight. Meanwhile, Pauly D, the only single guy in the house, has a great night dancing with one of the strippers, but he later admits that that’s not the type of woman he’s looking for — he wants to wife someone up, not sleep around like he used to. So, Snooki devises a plan: The roommates will each pick one girl to introduce to Pauly, and he’ll have several potential girlfriends to choose from. Bachelor style!

The search is put on hold by the night, though, when Pauly, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino head out for a boys night. Pauly has his pick of girls in the club, and Vinny, who has a girlfriend at home, can’t help but mingle with a few of them, as well. He gets flirty with some of the bottle service girls, even going as far as getting one of their phone numbers! Luckily, Mike is there to step in, stop Vinny and take him home before he makes a mistake he’ll later regret. Still, Vinny has to place a call to his girlfriend in the morning to let her know that he took down two girls’ numbers the night before, and she’s not happy.

The next day, the girls and guys divide and conquer to look for Pauly’s future wife. Unfortunately, the search proves to be an “epic fail,” with no prospects at the end of the day. Rather than break the news to him straight-on, though, they have Vinny dress up as a girl named “Victoria” — and she really IS Pauly’s perfect woman! Success!

As for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, he’s ready to wife up his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, so he enlists JWoww to help him pick out an engagement ring. Mike is admittedly overwhelmed by the ring prices, especially considering the legal issues he’s going through. However, Lauren has stood by him through a lot of tough times, and he knows she deserves a beautiful ring. He just has to find it!

We know Mike does end up proposing, but will he find the PERFECT ring? Will Vinny’s girlfriend forgive him? Will Pauly ever find his dream girl? We have five episodes left to find out!