Jordan Craig Enjoys Watching Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Drama: She ‘Lives For It’

Tristan Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig is laughing her way through his public drama with Khloe Kardashian! She gets a kick out of the ‘baby mama drama,’ and can’t see those two having a ‘happy ending’ after everything he’s done!

Jordan Craig is living her best life as she watches her ex, Tristan Thompson, 27, attempt to salvage his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 33, following his cheating scandal. “Jordan enjoys watching all the daily drama that Tristan and Khloe’s life has become,” a source close to Craig tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “From social media to the family reality show, Jordan loves keeping up with Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians.” The insider made it clear that Craig, who shares a child with Thompson, doesn’t obsess over the famous couple. But, instead, it’s amusing for her to see what goes on after she was set free from that part of her life.

“Jordan is fascinated with the woman Tristan left her for and is still trying to understand what he sees in Khloe,” the source explains. “Jordan lives for the baby mama drama, but she tries not to be resentful of Khloe. — It’s not like she wants Khloe’s relationship with Tristan to fail or anything, but she can’t imagine them ever having a happy ending unless he seriously changes his ways. So Jordan gets a kick out of watching them try to keep it all together,” the insider reveals.

After the news of Thompson’s cheating scandal broke — in early April 2018 — Craig took the high road and kept quiet. Nonetheless, she did post a cryptic quote to Instagram after the infidelity news went public where she appeared to show sympathy for Khloe. “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote on her Instagram story on the same day the cheating news broke. “Wishing peace for everyone,” she concluded, adding a heart emoji to the end of her message.

Craig dated the Cleveland Cavaliers star before he became romantically involved with Khloe in September 2016, despite claims that he cheated on Craig with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. However, Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s first child, now 15-month-old Prince, when Thompson began dating Khloe. Craig later welcomed Prince in December 2016.