Tiny Celebrates Son’s 10th B-Day With Adorable Throwback Pic Of T.I. Kissing Her Baby Bump

In honor of T.I. & Tiny Harris’ son Major’s birthday, Tiny shared a precious pic of herself 10 years ago showing off her bare baby bump! Even better, T.I. is kissing her belly and we cannot handle the cuteness.

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, pulled out all the stops for their son, Major Philant Harris‘ 10th birthday on May 16. But it was Tiny’s sweet Instagram tribute to her son that really melted our hearts! Taking to social media, the singer not only gushed about how Major has made her a “stronger woman,” but she also shared an intimate photo of herself while she was pregnant with him. In the photo, T.I. is kissing her bare baby bump while Tiny lovingly gazes down at him.

“I remember the day I found out you was a boy,” Tiny began her caption. “Honestly I was a little sad because I had just lost my little girl Leiah & I wanted her back. When they say God don’t make no mistakes, he Blessed me with the smartest, sweetest & handsome little man I could have ever wished for. You have help make me a much stronger & solid woman. I thank God everyday for you. It’s been the best 10years of my life raising you!! Happy 10th birthday to my #MajorBaby.” How sweet is THAT?

Along with the baby bump photo, Tiny featured images of Major growing up through the years. In one pic he’s just a little baby, while in another he’s wearing a cap and gown — presumably when he graduated from elementary school. They grow up so fast! For Major’s special day, his proud parents threw him a party complete with tons of balloons and pizza. Tiny shared footage of the bash on Instagram live, and both Major and T.I. were all smiles while enjoying the festivities together.

But while T.I. looked calm and happy while at his son’s b-day soiree, just hours earlier he was in jail! Cops had picked him up outside of his gated community early in the morning for disorderly conduct. Despite being arrested though, he made sure he made it home in time to party with his son. “Tiny was a nervous wreck. She had the most hellish night waiting for Tip to get out of jail,” a Tiny insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She couldn’t sleep. She couldn’t help imagine losing him again. It would break her heart after everything they’ve been through. She was so scared of what would happen to him in custody that she cried tears of relief when he made it back into her arms this morning.”