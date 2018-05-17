‘The Bachelorette’: Meet The Hunky Suitors Competing For Becca Kufrin’s Heart

Becca Kufrin’s got a group of very fine men on her hands! Her season 14 suitors have finally been revealed, and they’re going to make you swoon!



She’s back, baby! Becca Kufrin, 28, is giving love a second chance after getting her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor. Becca is ready to find the man of her dreams, and this relationship is going to stick. She’ll be giving out the roses this time around, so there’s going to be no funny business. Bye, Arie!

The fan favorite will begin her search for a new love on May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The season 14 contestants include 28 hunky bachelors who are all eager to win over Becca’s heart. But this season is going to include drama, that’s for sure. A man from Becca’s past shows up as one of her suitors! Check out Becca’s contestants below!

Alex, 31, Construction Manager, Atlanta, GA

Blake, 28, Sales Rep, Bailey, CO

Chase, 27, Advertising VP, Sanford, FL

Chris, 30, Sales Trainer, Orlando, FL

Christian, 28, Banker, San Diego, CA

Christon, 31, Former Harlem Globetrotter, Los Angeles, CA

Colton, 26, Former Pro Football Player, Denver, CO

Clay, 30, Pro Football Player, Chicago, IL

Connor, 25, Fitness Coach, St. Petersburg, FL

Darius, 26, Pharmaceutical Sales Rep, Sherman Oaks, CA

David, 25, Venture Capitalist, Denver, CO

Garrett, 29, Medical Sales Rep, Reno, NV

Grant, 27, Electrician, Danville, CA

Jake, 29, Marketing Consultant, Minneapolis, MN

Jason, 29, Sr. Corporate Banker, Seattle, WA

Jean Blanc, 31, Colognoisseur, Pensacola, FL

Joe, 31, Grocery Store Owner, Chicago, IL

John, 28, Software Engineer, San Francisco, CA

Jordan, 26, Male Model, Crystal River, FL

Kamil, 30, Social Media Participant, Monroe, NY

Leo, 31, Stuntman, Studio City, CA

Lincoln, 26, Account Sales Executive, Los Angeles, CA

Mike, 27, Sports Analyst, Cincinnati, OH

Nick, 27, Attorney, Orlando, FL

Rickey, 27, IT Consultant, San Diego, CA

Ryan, 26, Banjoist, Manhattan Beach, CA

Trent, 28, Realtor, Naples, FL

Wills, 29, Graphic Designer, Los Angeles, CA