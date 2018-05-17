Paris Hilton Wears ‘Naked’ Dress At amfAR Gala In Cannes — See Sheer Gown

Sexy in sheer! Paris Hilton turned heads at the charity event, held in Cannes, France on May 17. See pics of her full outfit and more best dressed stars at the event below!

Wowza! Now THAT is a dress! Paris Hilton looked super sexy at amfAR’s 25th Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The event was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France and was star studded! Paris rocked a look that was fit for royalty, and her fiance Chris Zylka was a total gentleman, fluffing her train! She rocked an almost plastic-looking old-Hollywood hairstyle, and gold eyeshadow. She rocked winged eyeliner and pink gloss, and her skin was absolutely glowing! She is set to get married this fall!

Paris wasn’t the only one who looked absolutely gorgeous at the event. Heidi Klum was beautiful in a beaded gown, actually wearing a wedding dress on the red carpet! She wore Zuhair Murad — a “white fully embroidered column gown with a detachable fully embroidered skirt from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2019 Bridal Collection,” according to the brand. STUNNING! See all the best dressed stars at the event in the gallery attached!

Adriana Lima wore a gorgeous, gold Julien Macdonald dress. Alessandra Ambrosio looked like a grecian goddess in a one shoulder Tommy Hilfiger gown that was hot pink! Shanina Shaik wore a gold sequin blazer and pants by Phillip Plein. Actress Michelle Rodriguez was breathtaking in a Romona Keveža Collection red silk crepe gown. It had a halter design with a plunging neckline and long train. Wow!