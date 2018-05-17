Offset Hospitalized After Scary Car Crash In Atlanta That Leaves Car Completely Wrecked — Is He OK?

Cardi B’s fiancee, Offset, was rushed to the hospital after he was involved in a terrifying car crash in Atlanta on May 16. Here’s the latest.

Offset is okay after getting into a car accident on May 16. The Migos rapper crashed his green Dodge Challenger late at night on May 16, and had to be hospitalized after suffering minor injuries, according to TMZ. The site reports that Offset was released just hours later and will be okay. However, his car was completely wrecked — a photo from the scene shows that the front of the lime green vehicle was completely destroyed. Luckily, Offset’s pregnant fiancee, Cardi B, was not in the car at the time.

However, TMZ’s sources say that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was by her man’s side as soon as she heard about the wreck. Interestingly, no officials were called to the scene and there wasn’t an accident report filed, law enforcement confirmed. It is not clear if there was another vehicle involved, but Offset’s was the only one seen being towed away from the scene. See that photo below.

Offset and Cardi are expected to welcome their first child together this summer, but they won’t have much time at home as a family after the birth. Cardi is hitting the road with Bruno Mars beginning in September, and Migos’ tour with Drake kicks off at the end of July! This couple needs to hole up and do some major bonding in the next few weeks…especially after this terrifying ordeal!

Cardi has been tweeting about the release of her new song with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled all morning May 17, but she did not reference the accident in any of her messages. Hopefully that really does mean all is well!