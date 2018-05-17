Nina Dobrev Reunites & Parties With ‘Vampire Diaries’ BF Paul Wesley In NYC — See Pic

‘The Vampire Diaries’ cast members reunited for the second time in two months, and we’re so excited! See the sweet pic of Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley’s hangout, here!

Stefan and Elena forever! Nina Dobrev revealed on Instagram that set met up with The Vampires Diaries love, Paul Wesley, during a trip to New York City. We’re obsessed! Nina and Paul, who played her boyfriend on the hit supernatural show, partied together, as shown in cute videos on her Instagram. Those have, unfortunately, disappeared at this point. But she commemorated the meetup with more concrete evidence, a sweet pic of the friends hugging tightly. She captioned the pic, “Excuse me sir, you look familiar. I feel like we’ve met before. Maybe in a past life?”

It’s always so much fun to see this cast reunite. We literally squealed when Nina and Paul hung out together in December 2017. It was another pic from Nina showing the TVD buddies hanging out together in NYC, actually. That time, she said, their meetup was totally random! “NYC when it’s snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one!#TVDForever #NYCNOW,” she wrote. Aww!

The other The Vampire Diaries cast actually reunited recently, too! Ian Somerhalder, Candice Accola King, and Nathaniel Buzolic met up with some of the gang from The Originals, Riley Voelkel and Chase Coleman, in Paris on April 30! While we were freaking out that they were planning on some kind of epic TVD revival, they were actually all in town at the same time for the Blood Lust Convention. The vampire-themed convention only featured TVD and The Originals cast members in 2018. It’s nice seeing Nina and Paul in NYC, considering they weren’t in Paris with the rest of the gang!