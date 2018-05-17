Is John Cena Blaming Nikki Bella For Why They’re Not Back Together? — See Cryptic Tweet

Has John Cena dropped a massive clue about the status of his relationship with ex Nikki Bella? His latest tweet may explain why – even though he said he still wants to marry her – they remain apart.

When John Cena, 41, went on the Today show and said that he still wants to marry Nikki Bella, 34, despite their sudden split, you’d think their reconciliation would be a no-brainer. But no. Three days after his May 14 appearance on the show, the two wrestlers still haven’t rekindled their romance. On May 17, John may have hinted why that hasn’t happened. He wrote, “Lack of communication is many times what causes people to drift apart, lack of forgiveness is many times what causes people to stay apart.”

Hmm, was that a message for Nikki? Could he be blaming her for the fact that they have yet to reunite? Many of John’s fans took it as – at the very least – a comment on their relationship. They flooded his Twitter page with well wishes and prayers that he could convince Nikki to get back with him. One person tweeted, “I’m so sorry about the breakup you can see you truly love her. I am keeping the two of you in my prayers to be reunited soon.”

As far as John’s concerned the door is open for Nikki to walk back into their relationship. A month after their shocking April 15 split, just weeks before their scheduled May 5 wedding, he gushed to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb about his love for his former fiancée.

Lack of communication is many times what causes people to drift apart, lack of forgiveness is many times what causes people to stay apart. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 17, 2018

Speaking on Today, he said, “For anyone speculating on what I’m doing with my life now. I still love Nicole. I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole. There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.” And Nikki has suggested that she isn’t ruling out getting back together. That same day, on May 14, while out and about in New York, Nikki said “there’s always a chance” that they could reunite, according to The Blast. So, what’s the problem, guys? We hope they figure things out soon!