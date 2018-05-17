MTV’s Nev Schulman Accused Of Sexual Misconduct: ‘Catfish’ Production Indefinitely Suspended

Nev Schulman, host and executive producer of ‘Catfish’, has been accused of sexual misconduct. Here’s all the details on this troubling story.

The production of MTV’s his show Catfish has been suspended as the show’s host Nev Shulman faces allegations of sexual misconduct, according to The Daily Beast. The channel is helping currently conducting an investigation into the matter. “We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV rep said in a statement to the outlet. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

The show’s 33-year-old host is married to Laura Perlongo. The couple has a nearly year-and-half-old daughter together. The couple host a web-series titled We Need To Talk together. As fans know, Catfish centers around relationships formed on the internet and the validity of how individuals identify themselves. It is now in its 7th season.

Schulman has released a statement addressing the allegations: “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions—but these claims are false.”