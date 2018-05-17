Meghan Markle Confirms Her Dad Will Miss Wedding: He Needs ‘Space’ To ‘Focus On His Health’

Poor Meghan Markle! The royal-to-be released a statement regarding her father’s tragic heart attack, confirming he won’t be attending the royal wedding on May 19.

Just days before her wedding to Prince Harry, news broke that Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, had a heart attack and would no longer be able to fly to England to be with his daughter. Thomas was supposed to walk her down the aisle as she became royalty, but alas, it just couldn’t happen. A devastated Meghan released a beautiful statement through Kensington Palace about her father’s health condition on May 17, just two days before her nuptials.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” the statement read. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Beautiful, right? Thomas actually suffered the heart attack last week, but checked himself out of the hospital with hopes of getting to England on-time. However, after that, news broke that he had staged paparazzi photos of himself, and he opted out of the wedding due to public embarrassment. After a reported plea from Meghan to still attend, he changed his mind again on May 15.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Just hours later, though, he began suffering from chest pains once again, and had to be checked back into the hospital. He reportedly underwent heart surgery on May 16, according to TMZ. Unfortunately, a trip across the pond will simply be too taxing for him at this time. It’s expected that Meghan’s mother will walk her down the aisle instead.