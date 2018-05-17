Mac Miller DUI Crash – See Footage From The Wild Scene Where The Rapper Drove Into A Pole

Shortly after Mac Miller was arrested for a DUI on May 17, a photographer arrived on the scene to take a video of the accident. Watch the shocking footage here!

Mac Miller, 26, was arrested for a DUI and a hit and run on May 17, and the shocking video from the accident scene have now been released by TMZ. Shortly after the rapper reportedly drove his 2016 G-Wagon into a power pole in the San Fernando Valley around 1 AM, a photographer hit up the scene to capture the damage on camera. In the pics, you can see the deployed airbags, and the pole which had fallen nearly all the way over.

As previously reported, Mac and his two passengers decided to flee the scene on foot. However, someone who witnessed the entire accident promptly notified the authorities. “At 12:59 am today near Fryman Road in Studio City, CA, Malcolm McCormik AKA Mac Miller ran off the road and struck a pole, causing power to go out for 3 blocks. He exited the vehicle and fled the scene and was tracked by police helicopters to his residence where he was taken into custody,” Tony Im Public, LAPD Public Information Officer tells HollywoodLife.

After fleeing the scene, the cops looked up the artist’s license plate number and head over to his home. When they arrived, Mac confessed to driving drunk and leaving his car. “He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen,” one law enforcement source told TMZ. He was then arrested and booked into jail with bail set at $15,000. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident. Mac left jail early on May 17.

Amidst the news, Mac’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, 24, posted a cryptic message on Twitter. “Pls take care of yourself,” she wrote. While the tweet didn’t directly mention the “Watching Movies” hitmaker, the timing was enough to make it seem as if this message was directed at her ex-boyfriend.