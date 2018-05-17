Kim Kardashian Warns Khloe: Don’t Get Pregnant By Tristan Again Until He’s ‘Changed His Ways’

We’re hearing that Kim Kardashian doesn’t want Khloe Kardashian having any more children with Tristan Thompson until he’s proven he’s a changed man. Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

After everything Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly put his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, through, including numerous cheating allegations, she has apparently forgiven him and the relationship appears to be on the mend. But will they be having any more children together? We’re learning that Kim Kardashian, 37, is fighting hard to stop that from happening any time soon! “Kim fears Khloe could have another baby with Tristan,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim knows how happy Khloe has been about becoming a mother after all of Khloe’s struggles with fertility issues and Kim fears she may be in a hurry to have more children right away with Tristan.”

“Kim has been warning Khloe to take things slow with Tristan before rushing back into bed with him,” the source added. “After the embarrassing situation Tristan put Khloe in, Kim has zero trust in his ability to remain faithful. Kim knows how much Khloe wants a big family but she hopes she waits until Tristan proves he has changed his ways. Kim thinks if Khloe gets pregnant again as soon as she is able to, she will be making a huge mistake.”

However, as we previously reported, Tristan appears to have Khloe’s full support. She’s even stepped up to help him when he’s fending off trolls! “Her message to Tristan is to try to avoid the scrutiny at all costs,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sure, that doesn’t happen all the time, but Tristan has certainly subdued anything he would love to say because he knows the fallout from it all if he were to respond.” As for Khloe having another child, time will tell if Kim can get through to her sister!