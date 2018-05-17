Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Communicating’ — Aimed At Tristan?

Does Khloe Kardashian want to know all of the details of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal? The new mom posted a cryptic message about the importance of communication and it seems aimed at her baby daddy.

Sometimes the truth can be really painful, but it sounds like Khloe Kardashian, 33, is ready to hear all of the dirty details of baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s alleged dalliances with other women. The new mom posted a cryptic message to her Instagram stories on May 17 that read “Communicate. Even when its uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal is simply getting everything out.” Wow! It appears she’s finally ready to hear why Tristan was caught on video in Oct. of 2017 kissing another woman at a club and motorboating the boobs of another woman. From her message, she seems to know that the truth might be really painful.

Tristan also got in hot water just days before Khloe delivered their baby daughter True Thompson on April 12. He was photographed kissing a strip club worker in New York and taking her back to his hotel. The pics were everywhere and caused Khloe so much pain and humiliation in what should have been the most special days of her life counting down to her first child’s arrival. She eventually allowed Tristan in the delivery room for their daughter’s birth, but he ended up staying at a hotel in Cleveland while she remained at his lakeside mansion with True in the days that followed. Khloe needed time to decide whether or not to continue their romance after his very public betrayal.

It appears she has forgiven Tristan as he’s back at home with her and their daughter. Khloe even showed up at a May 5 Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game to cheer her man on in the first public show of support since the cheating scandal broke. She’s since been giving out more sage advice about life and relationships via her social media. On May 16, she tweeted “You will never ever regret being kind to someone,” but some of her fans reminded her why she shouldn’t be so quick to forgive Tristan. ” Unless you’re too kind and get cheated on again! Just speaking from experience. Some people abuse one’s kindness and that’s not okay either. Sometimes they deserve nothing from you, neither kindness nor rudeness,” one fan responded.

Another fan pointed out that the day before Khloe posted about kindness, Tristan’s other baby mama Jordan Craig had just done the same thing on her Instagram! The mother to 17-month-old Prince wrote “Be Kind. But don’t get deceived. Be content. But never stop improving self.” Well there’s a strange coincidence! Both of Tristan’s baby mamas are sending out messages about kindness with different twists within 24 hours of each other.