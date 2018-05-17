Kendall Jenner Reportedly Involved In Minor Car Accident In Cannes: Is She OK?

Oh, no! Kendall Jenner, queen of Cannes fashion, reportedly got into a car accident on her way to an important fashion show. Here’s what we know about the scary situation.

Kendall Jenner, 22, was noticeably absent on the runway at Naomi Campbell’s annual Cannes Fashion for Relief benefit on May 13. The car that the supermodel was riding in on the way to the fashion event was reportedly involved in a fender bender, according to Page Six. Sources told the outlet that Kendall was fine after the accident, but she was unable to hit the runway that day alongside Naomi, Bella Hadid, 21, and Winnie Harlow, 23. However, but she was able to make a dinner after the benefit. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kendall’s rep for comment.

We’re so glad Kendall is OK. All car accidents, even fender benders, are incredibly scary. Kendall has since been out and about after the minor car accident. She’s also continued posting super hot Instagram photos. She’s not letting a little fender bender get her down! Kendall has been so busy while in France for the Cannes Film Festival. The girl hasn’t had a moment of down time!

She’s been slaying red carpets in glamorous and very revealing gowns. She bared her nipples in a completely sheer mini dress for a Chopard jewelry party on May 11. The look was by far her sexiest yet. Her BFF, Bella, has also been taking Cannes by storm, and they’ve been able to hang out when they’re not leaving everyone speechless on the red carpet. The day before Kendall’s fender bender, she had a blast at the Magnum Beach after-party with Bella, who has reunited with her on-again, off-again ex The Weeknd, 28, over the course of her stay in France. The Cannes Film Festival is almost over, and Kendall can rest assured she’s made quite the statement.