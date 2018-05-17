Kate Middleton Steps Up To Help Meghan Markle During Last-Minute Wedding Crisis

Kate Middleton is rising to the occasion & helping Meghan Markle during the last days before her wedding! A royal insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL that Meghan has been leaning on Kate amid all the drama surrounding her family!

Meghan Markle, 36, is trying to deal with all the last-minute wedding changes after her father announced he wouldn’t be walking her down the aisle, but have no fear because Kate Middleton, 36, is stepping up to help her through these chaotic last few days before the big day on May 19. A royal insider EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how Meghan is coping with all the family drama surrounding her dad Thomas Markle‘s paparazzi scandal and her half-sister Samantha Markle, 53, admitting she convinced their father to take the deal. “Meghan is doing her best to keep it together with the help of Harry and her future sister-in-law,” our source said. “Kate has stepped up to calm down Meghan as last minute wedding changes are turning her into a nervous wreck. Kate has taken Meghan by the hand to help guide her through her final days leading to the wedding.”

When it comes down to it, Kate has been giving Meghan all the advice and help she needs. “From helping with family issues, to royal duties and obligations, Meghan has been leaning on Kate who has been through it all and is a rock of support,” our source went on to say. “Meghan feels like Kate is the only one whom she can really relate to during her wedding crisis because she can understand what she is going through. Meghan is grateful for Kate’s support.”

In a rare move, Meghan’s half-sister actually stood up for her after Thomas Markle Jr., 51, advised Prince Harry to cancel the wedding. She wrote, “Give her a chance! I’ve always been vocal about the things I admire about her and the public has taking [sic] this too far. My brother needs to stop the alcoholism and lies.”