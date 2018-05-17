Kate Middleton Looks Radiant In 1st Photos Since Day She Gave Birth: See Her 3 Weeks After Baby

It’s been just three weeks since Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge looks absolutely stunning! See the 1st pic of Kate since her post-birth debut in April, here!

The Last time we saw Kate Middleton in public was just hours after she gave birth to the new prince, little Louis. While she looked incredible — kind of unfair since she just had literally just had a baby — she’s even more radiant three weeks later. Kate and husband Prince William, both 36, were spotted leaving Kensington Palace and heading to Windsor Palace on May 17 to meet up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s time for their wedding rehearsal. In typical Kate fashion, her makeup and hair were done perfectly, and she was wearing a cute outfit.

Seriously, has this woman ever had even a hair out of place? Kate’s full outfit wasn’t visible while she rode in the front seat of an SUV, but what we can see is adorable. Her floral dress (at least it looks like a dress) was a sweet pattern kind of reminiscent of what her daughter, Princess Charlotte, usually rocks. So cute! She had her signature big sunglasses on, and a sweep of coral blush on her cheeks. Of course, that princess hair was as glossy as ever. She’s positively in this pic!

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan were preparing for their wedding rehearsal by first having tea with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Can you imagine how nervewracking this day must be for Meghan? To start off with tea with the queen, then practice becoming a bonafide royal at Windsor Palace. May 19 is going to be an insanely cool day, and while we’re obviously waiting with bated breath to see Meghan’s wedding gown, we also can’t wait to see Kate’s dress!