Jennifer Lopez Drops ‘Dinero’ With Cardi B & DJ Khaled & It’s The Ultimate Summer Jam

New song alert [*DJ Khaled voice*] — Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Khaled himself just dropped a new track together and it’s pure money! In fact, it’s ‘Dinero,’ so listen to this new banger!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, Cardi B, 25, and DJ Khaled, 42, just teamed up for what’s bound to be the song of the summer! The singer, rapper and DJ released “Dinero” on May 17 and we’re already in love with it. Just 24 hours ahead of the track’s release, J.Lo teased the epic collaboration on Instagram. “Tell [@iamcardib] and [@djkhaled] Khaled I’m on my way… gonna get this,” she wrote under a stunning selfie, with the hashtag “Dinero” — Unknowingly [at the time] providing her 74 million followers with the name of the new song. Sneaky, sneaky, J.Lo!

The epic track is exactly the upbeat, catchy tune that you would expect from this trio, and you can bet it will be ruling radio airwaves and club speakers all summer long. Before the song was released, Cardi also received a special gift from J.Lo, which she posted to Instagram for everyone to see. The rapper was one of the first celebrities to receive J.Lo’s new makeup collaboration with Inglot! Cardi videotaped the moment she opened the bedazzled chest, which contained J.Lo’s full collection. The trunk full of makeup also had Cardi’s name spelled out on it in jewels.

“Fire,” Cardi said in the video. “I got her whole Inglot collection bro.” The collection included lipstick, bronzers, and highlighters. It must be nice to be in Jenny From The Block’s close circle of friends!

We’ll have “Dinero” on repeat all day, but we want to hear from you guys. — Do you love the new track?