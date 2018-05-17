Two Dead & Multiple Injured After NJ School Bus Collides With Dump Truck In ‘Horrific’ Crash

A tragic highway crash has left least two people dead and many injured, according to new reports. The crash occurred when a school bus filled with middle schoolers collided with a dump truck and slammed off a NJ highway!

A school bus crashed into a dump truck while on a New Jersey highway on May 17, leaving “at least two people dead,” according to ABC News, who has reportedly spoken to law enforcement officials. In photos of the crash scene, the middle school school bus can be seen on its side in the middle of Route 80 near Mount Olive Township, which is about 50 miles west of New York City. At the time of the horrific incident, about 40 students were on the bus, WABC-TV reported.

While the number of injured individuals has not yet been released, Morristown Medical Center has received patients from the accident, a medical center spokeswoman told the news organization. In fact, at least two patients from the crash are being assessed at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Pam Garretson, a spokeswoman for St. Joseph’s Health, told CNN. “I believe both patients are schoolchildren,” she said.

In addition, New Jersey state troopers reportedly used cadaver dogs to search for victims who may have been ejected during the collision. In an interview with WABC, Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum called the accident “horrific.” Another onlooker, Alan Fulton, echoed the same sentiments to CNN. “The scene was as horrific as you thought it would be with a bus full of kids ripped off the frame,” he said.

The school bus was from East Brook Middle School located in Paramus, New Jersey, Paramus Police Chief Ken Ehrenberg said. After the crash, multiple ambulances arrived on the scene and police said Route 80 was closed in both directions.