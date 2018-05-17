7 Celebs In Sexy Metallic Bikinis: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Hollywood’s hottest stars are breaking out the bikinis as summer is right around the corner and the latest trend is bright metallics! From Kourtney Kardashian to Kendall Jenner, check out these stars and more who’ve been sizzling in these two-pieces!

Celebs are summertime fine in the latest bathing suit trend – metallics! Some of your favorite stars broke out their bikinis recently, where they stunned in shiny, metallic suits. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is the latest star to rock the sultry trend, donning an orange metallic two-piece on vacation in April. And, she just took to her app where she let fans in on her swimsuit secrets. The mother-of-three, who’s never looked better, revealed that her metallic Norma Kamali suit is just $215 — a much cheaper one than she’s used to rocking. Check out that suit and more metallic ones in our attached gallery!

Keeping it in the family, Kendall Jenner, 22, is also a big fan of metallic bathing suits. In fact, she once posed on a yacht in a shiny blue suit, next to Kourt, who rocked another metallic suit, this time a pink two-piece. The sisters soaked up the sun, while out on the water in another lavish location they’re used to visiting. There’s just something about a metallic suit that compliments all skin tones, shapes and sizes, right?!

And, there’s plenty more where that came from! Also in our attached metallic gallery, other stars like actresses Bella Thorne, 20, Karrueche Tran, 30, Reese Witherspoon, 42, and model Bernice Burgos, 38, can all be seen in the bathing suit trend. From bright colors, to intricate metal details, and diverse styles, these stars know how stun in the sun!