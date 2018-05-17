Ashley Graham Models In Lacy White Lingerie & Looks Hotter Than Ever — New Pics

Getting married soon? Ashley Graham’s got you covered — or rather, uncovered — for your wedding night! See pics of Ashley modeling her new white lingerie line here. She looks so sexy!

Ashley Graham‘s already a married lady, but that doesn’t mean she can’t help a sister out. The plus-sized model debuted some new additions to her Ashley Graham Lingerie collection for Addition Elle, and the underwear is to die for. And so is Ashley. She’s never looked hotter in these two shots advertising the lingerie campaign that she posted on Instagram. In the images, which you can see below, Ashley, 30, is standing strong and sexy in a white, lacy underwear set. She’s wearing a full-coverage white bra with structured cups, paired with high-waisted lace bottoms and a garter belt.

Addition Elle also shared a pic of Ashley in the same lingerie set, and she looks so breathtakingly beautiful. We honestly gasped when we saw her slaying in this look! According to Ashley, her White Essentials Collection “ is the perfect lingerie for your perfect day!” Brides, are you listening? You could look just as amazing as this Sports Illustrated swimsuit model on your wedding night!

It hasn’t been long since we saw Ashley utterly crushing it at the Met Gala. She strolled that red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7 in a skintight, strapless gown. The dress was covered in bronze sequins — utter perfection. We can’t wait to see what she rocks next, lingerie, gowns, bikinis and more!