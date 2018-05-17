Is Ariana Grande Sending Support To Mac Miller After DUI Arrest? — See Tweet Seemingly Directed At Ex

It appears Ariana Grande sent some advice to Mac Miller. After he got out of jail following his DUI arrest, the ‘Dangerous Woman’ tweeted a cryptic message.

“Pls take care of yourself,” Ariana Grande, 24, tweeted on May 17, around the time TMZ reported that Mac Miller, 26, had been released from jail following his alleged drunken joyride throughout the San Fernando Valley. While Ariana didn’t specifically mention her ex-boyfriend, the cryptic tweet seems to be aimed towards Mac. It’s both full of love and concern, exactly the kind of tone an ex-girlfriend would have for a bae she has described as her “best friend.” Hopefully, Mac saw it and will heed the advice, even if she wasn’t tweeting about him.

Mac wasn’t feeling too proud when he left the slammer in Van Nuys. He threw a grey hoodie over his head and kept quiet as he walked towards the passenger seat of a waiting car. Considering that he knocked out power for three blocks with his 2016 G-Wagon, it makes sense that he wouldn’t be in a talkative mood. That’s right. According to the statement the LAPD gave HollywoodLife.com, Mac caused a three-block blackout after he crashed into a pole while driving through Studio City, California. There were reportedly two other people in the car with Mac, and they allegedly fled the scene following the wreck.

Initial reports say that police ran his car’s plates through the system to get his address, while the LAPD say he was “tracked by police helicopters to his residence where he was taken into custody.” When he was finally arrested, Mac allegedly confessed to driving drunk and law enforcement sources ay he was “the most polite and nice intoxicated person” ever. Manners will only get Mac so far, as his bail was reportedly set at $15,000. No word on what he was officially charged or when he’ll be back in court to deal with this.

pls take care of yourself — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 17, 2018

With Mac’s freedom in question, what does this bode for a potential reunion between him and Ariana? The two called it quits on May 9, ending their two-year relationship. While the “Into You” singer was heartbroken over the breakup, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she still cared for him, and she was “not shutting the door on a future reconciliation.” Ariana was already missing Mac, but after this debacle, is she going to feel more comfortable loving him from afar?