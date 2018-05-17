’13 Reasons Why’ Star Breaks Down Her New Character: Mackenzie ‘Stands On Her Own Two Feet’

’13 Reasons Why’ is going to feature some new faces. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Chelsea Alden, who is joining the cast as Mackenzie, a brand-new character who is ‘bright’ and ‘artistic.’

13 Reasons Why is adding some new characters to the mix for season 2, which premieres May 18 on Netflix. One of those character is Mackenzie, played by Chelsea Alden. Mackenzie is a “bright” and “outspoken” girl who isn’t “easily swayed by other people’s opinions.”

Chelsea spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of season 2’s debut. She actually had no idea she was auditioning for 13 Reasons Why until after her audition. That’s how secretive season 2 was! She admitted she understandably freaked out when she learned she been cast on the hit show. Check out our Q&A below before you bing season 2!

Tell me about your experience with the 13 Reasons Why casting process.

Chelsea Alden: It was a really fun experience because I’ve noticed over the past 2 years that casting has moved into a lot of self-taped casting. Self-tapes have become a huge way to be seen by people you maybe wouldn’t have the opportunity to be seen by normally in the room. 13 Reasons Why came to my agents, and I submitted a tape and just really connected with the material. It felt really real and grounded. It was under a code name, and I think there was even fake sides that they gave me. I had no idea what I was auditioning for. It was a complete mystery to me. The writing felt very real and very grounded, and I immediately felt like I knew who the character was. Sometimes you just sink your teeth into a role, and it just makes sense. I was really happy when I sent the tape off, and it was a really short turnaround. It was within less that a week that the offer came in and I was on set starting to shoot.

What was your reaction when you found out you had been cast in 13 Reasons Why?

Chelsea Alden: I freaked out. I was very excited. I had binge-watched the show myself previously. I didn’t watch the show immediately when it came out. There were so many different viewpoints about what people thought, and I didn’t necessarily want to go in watching with rose-colored glasses or some sort of jaded opinion. I sort of let the opinions die down, and then I just sat down and watched the series in 4 days. Once I finally understood what show I was going to be a part of, I was a little in shock. It’s so exciting to be a part of something so massive and so relevant and so crucial to change in regards to teenagers in our current society, in terms of how we interact with social media and bullying. It hits on so many topics that are so important. I was really excited to be a part of it.

Who is Mackenzie and how does she fit into this world?

Chelsea Alden: Mackenzie is an amazing character. She’s really a lot like me. She’s outspoken, but she’s really non-judgmental. She comes into the world full of teenagers who are so opinionated; people are throwing shade this way and that way and just pushing each other around and down. We meet Mackenzie, who is this bright, artistic girl who really stands on her own two feet. She’s not easily swayed by other people’s opinions, which I think is a great character to add to the cast. This young girl is someone who doesn’t really care what other people think. I think it’s great to have that representation on TV.

The first season had that mystery element to it. Is the tone going to be a little bit different in season 2?

Chelsea Alden: I think you’re still going to have that mystery element. I think that’s sort of a general theme of how the show is built. We’re now going to explore the reverse side of what we saw in season 1. The first season was so much about Hannah and her point of view and what she was experiencing. I think season 2 is going to be a very therapeutic season for a lot of people. If you’ve known somebody who’s gone through something like Hannah, we can relate to being those people around someone in that situation. Season 2 is really going to reflect on that, what it’s like for the people who are still here and how they’re coping. I think it’s going to answer a lot of questions that season 1 posed.

What themes can fans expect in the second season?

Chelsea Alden: I think we’re going to touch on sexual assault, given how much that was a storyline in season 1, particularly Jessica’s storyline. What is her aftermath? What comes next for her? I think there’s also a really big theme of justice. What is the truth of any given story? What justice is going to be had for these teenagers who make bad decisions? I feel like we’re really going to dive into that.

I feel like the 13 Reasons Why cast is like family. What was it like working with them?

Chelsea Alden: They absolutely are. I was a little scared of that, especially with everything that they went through after that first season. I was worried that I wouldn’t fit in or that it would be a rough road or I would be trying to squeeze myself into an already established group, but they were so welcoming. Every member of the cast, the producing team, Brian Yorkey, the producers, it was as if I had been there all along and it really helped me relax, too. I was definitely nervous. It’s a lot of pressure stepping into some very big shoes. They made me feel so welcome.