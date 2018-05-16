Pauley Perrette: 5 Things To Know About ‘NCIS’ Star Who Alleged There Was Assault On-Set

Days after Pauley Perrette’s final episode of ‘NCIS’ aired, she hinted that she may have left due to ‘multiple physical assaults.’ As this scandal unfolds, get all the details about her.

1. She played goth forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette, 49, portrayed one of the brightest, warmest characters on NCIS – one who, ironically, often dressed in black. After 15 seasons on the show, she announced in October 2017 that she was leaving and her final episode aired on May 8. Five days later, she shocked everyone by tweeting about how “multiple physical assaults” may have led to her departure, per Deadline.

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?” she wrote on May 13. “I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

CBS responded to the tweets saying that, “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.” She responded to this by tweeting that CBS has “always been so good to me and always had my back.”

2. She’s gone through a similar nightmare before. From 2000 to 2006, Pauley was married to Francis “Coyote” Shivers, 52, a musician and actor. Pauley – along with Coyote’s first wife, Bebe Buell, and ex-girlfriend Angela Garber – accused him of engaging in a pattern of physical, sexual and psychological abuse, which also allegedly included stalking. “My whole goal was to be able to work in television and film and maintain a normal life, never be in a tabloid,” she told Fox News in 2006. “I was clean as snow. And now there’s this guy. And I find myself in the middle of a horror movie I didn’t audition for.”

3. Her ex-husband has accused her of defaming him. Coyote filed a personal injury case against Pauley in April 2018, per The Blast. He accused her of intentionally trying to harm his reputation. He also claims that Pauley once crawled through his bedroom window in the middle of the night to allegedly attack a female friend. In addition to defamation, Coyote claims Pauley sent him “handwritten death threats.”

4. She’s a natural blonde. Yeah. The New Orleans native who has become synonymous with “goth” and “darkness” for millions of NCIS viewers is actually blonde. She actually was hospitalized in 2014 after having an allergic reaction to her hair dye. “The most important thing to me is that anyone out there that dyes their hair, particularly black, you need to be aware of the symptoms,” she said, per CBS News.

5. She’s a rock star. Pauley was the lead singer of Lo-Ball, an all-female rock band in L.A. Their song “Can’t Get Me Down” appeared in the movie Legally Blonde, and Pauley (with her naturally blonde hair) can be seen in the band’s “Uncomplicated” music video. With her stepping away from NCIS, maybe it’s time to get the band back together?