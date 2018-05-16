Vanessa Trump ‘Not Thrilled’ Over Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Romance: It’s More ‘Humiliation’ For Her

Vanessa Trump is shocked that her estranged husband, Donald Trump Jr., would move on with Kimberly Guilfoyle, someone they both know! Find out why this is making their divorce ‘messier’.

It seems like just yesterday that Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. announced they were getting a divorce, and the president’s son has already moved on! Don’s reportedly dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, and they apparently have no qualms about flaunting their romance publicly. Though Vanessa is the one who filed for divorce, the speed, and public nature, of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s new relationship is rubbing her the wrong way, a source told InTouch Weekly. It’s not helping that Kimberly’s a family friend…

“Kimberly and Don have known each other for a number of years, at least a decade, and Vanessa knows her, too,” the insider told InTouch. “Vanessa isn’t exactly thrilled over the relationship. She’s been through so much public humiliation already with this divorce, which is only getting messier. She just wants to protect their kids, and she’ll be even more embarrassed and pissed off at him for having another girlfriend already, especially now that the public knows.”

Sounds rough! Not only is their divorce public, but now she has to see her ex in a high-profile relationship. As HollywoodLife previously told you, the stress of Don’s father, Donald Trump, becoming president took a serious toll on their relationship. Vanessa was a socialite in New York City, but being part of the first family meant no parts of their lives were off limits to the media. While they’ve remained cordial for their five kids’ sakes, the divorce could turn ugly, according to the source — “especially if she feels like he’s embarrassing her more.” Tread lightly, Don and Kimberly! You know, Vanessa really should have listened to mother-in-law Melania Trump before it was too late.