T.I. Arrested & Charged With Disorderly Conduct & More After Getting Locked Out Of Gated Community

T.I., 37, was arrested in in Henry County, Atlanta around 4AM on May 16, according to multiple local reports. The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., was arrested for simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, TMZ reports. Tip did not have his key to the gated community where he resides, and proceed to argue with a guard who would not let him in, Henry County police told Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta.

“Don’t you know who I am?” T.I. asked the guard, according to police. Amidst the incident, T.I. called a friend, who later arrived and joined the rapper in his argument with the guard at the gate, police added. After arriving on the scene, Henry County PD also arrested Tip’s friend, who has not been identified.

Tip was detained around 6:00 AM and released on his own recognizance around 7:51 AM, according to police (via E! News). He paid a bail of $2,250.

The rapper’s attorney, Steve Sadow released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY:

“Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community – where his wife “Tiny” and his family reside. The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with “Tiny” by phone and “Tiny” confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification. Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip.”

